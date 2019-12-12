Did your favourite place make the list?

15 of the best restaurants in Sussex - according to TripAdvisor

Sometimes deciding where to go to eat can be difficult, and sometimes you’re left thinking, “I wish I’d checked the reviews first.”

This is what real diners are saying about the top 10 restaurants in Sussex, according to TripAdvisor.

"The beef was the best beef I have ever had. The desserts were also amazing. And, as if that wasnt enough, the service was perfect too - would definitely recommend!" 125 Western Road, Brighton, BN1 2AD

1. Baqueano

Baqueano
"Always amazing! This wonderful restaurant is perfect in every way. Im not vegan but it is my favourite restaurant. The food is sensational and every recipe on the menu is delicious." 36 High Street, Crawley, RH10 1BW

2. Sage

Sage
"Great food and lovely friendly staff, with great knowledge of the food they were serving. Don't forget to say hello to Mr Shadow, the resident dog." 16 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL

3. Thewitchez Photo Design Cafe Bar

Thewitchez Photo Design Cafe Bar
"Just had an amazing steak baguette with truffle mousse. Ill be back regularly to try some of the other amazing menu offerings! A little bit of France/North Africa Im the middle of Worthing!" 7 Bath Place, Worthing, BN11 3BA

4. Bungaroosh Cafe Bistro

Bungaroosh Cafe Bistro
