10 things you're doing that are invalidating your car insurance

We all know that having car insurance is a legal requirement for motorists.

But if your insurance company doesn’t hold the correct information about you, or you don’t update them on changes of circumstances, your policy may not be valid. Online parts supplier CarParts4Less.co.uk have advised motorists of ten easy to make mistakes that may be invalidating their car insurance.

Lying about your main address. Car insurance premiums can vary depending on the postcode as some areas have higher rates of thefts and break-ins.
Ignoring your morning commute. If you use your car to get to work, even if its only a few times a month then your policy must cover commuting. If you use your car for any other work purposes you'll need business cover
Not informing your insurer about any car modifications. Car modifications can affect your insurance premium if they increase the likelihood of an accident or increase the likelihood of theft.
Not informing your insurance company of minor accidents. Insurance companies should be informed of small bumps or minor accidents even if you don't intend to claim.
