Carole Sorrell, who saw the helicopter land, said: “It was spectacular, a bit noisy but great to see. They are amazingly skilled to be able to land in such a small space.”

The landing marked the opening of the Sussex Air Ambulance Appeal office at the fire station, set up to raise the £250,000 needed for the county to lease the craft.

Other activites on the day included fire safety demonstrations, the opportunity to ride in a fire engine and many stalls. The theme that year was to promote home fire safety checks and a road accident reduction scheme.

Worthing Fire Station open day in 2006, with an air ambulance helicopter landing on Broadwater Green to promote the opening of the appeal fundraising office. Pictures: Stephen Goodger

