Superheroes to the rescue at Chestnut Tree House in May 2011

People of all ages donned their favourite costumes to raise funds for the Poling hospice. Staff at Marks & Spencer BP Connect, in Worthing Road, Rustington, more than doubled their target, raising £1,140. Also running in store were a name the teddy bear competition, lucky squares game and raffle, for which more than 3,000 tickets were sold.

At Church Lane Nursery, Southwick, children lapped up the chance to dress as their favourite superheroes, with characters such as Ben 10, Power Rangers and Superman, as well as the occasional princess, showing their faces and raising £82.

It was also dress-up time for Durrington First and Middle School, which collected £280 for the hospice. Staff said everyone had a wonderful day and they were delighted with the result, which was thanks to the generosity of parents.

Claire Lloyd, publicity officer at Chestnut Tree House, explained why the National Children’s Hospice Week event chose superheroes as the focus: “It is because everyone involved in children’s hospice work is a hero. The children themselves, battling with their condition to enjoy their lives, the parents who look after their child, often without a break or support, the volunteers without whom most children’s hospices could not function and the nurses, who work tirelessly to make every day the children have as full of love and happiness as possible.”

