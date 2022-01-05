Littlehampton in the snow in January 2010. Pictures: Gerald Thompson
Snow in Littlehampton: 16 pictures from January 2010, when thick snow brought chaos to Littlehampton

Schools across the Littlehampton area were closed and road and rail travel was severely affected by heavy snowfall in January 2010. But as the severe weather on Wednesday, January, 6, 2010, brought misery for travellers, for children it was pure pleasure, giving them an extra holiday to play in the snow.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 4:38 pm

For many travelling to work in the morning, it was a crawl along snowbound or icy roads in spite of council gritting teams working through the night on main routes. The South East Coast Ambulance Service declared a major incident as a result of the severe conditions.

And as the snow increased towards lunchtime, Southern reported serious disruption to train services along the Coastway line and on routes to London. Arun District Council suspended refuse and recycling collections in the Yapton and Slindon areas because it was considered too dangerous for rounds in the villages.

Littlehampton in the snow in January 2010.

Littlehampton in the snow in January 2010.

Littlehampton in the snow in January 2010.

Littlehampton in the snow in January 2010.

