Princess in Worthing: Marking 10 years since St Barnabas House hospice was officially opened

Years of fundraising and hard work were rewarded when Princess Alexandra officially opened the new St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing in September 2011 in glorious sunshine. The princess was greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, on September 15, 2011, and she said she was ‘thrilled’ to be there.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 9:54 am

Her visit was commemorated in two ways. Firstly, she unveiled a specially-designed piece of artwork bearing her name in the main reception area. Afterwards, the princess was taken to the Walk of Life in the hospice’s extensive grounds, where a paving stone bearing her name had been placed.

The landmark building, in Titnore Lane, serves Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield, plus some of the nearby villages. When it was opened, it comprised a 20-bed in-patient unit housed in five wings and a day hospice which could cater for up to 18 patients each day.

After the official opening, the princess was taken on a private tour of the state-of-the art building to meet patients and staff, who had moved in in March 2011, after eight years of planning and two years of construction, at a cost of £13.5million. The original St Barnabas, situated less than a mile away in Columbia Drive, was founded nearly 50 years ago by Dr Francis Gusterson.

