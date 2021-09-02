Scenes from the 2011 Littlehampton Town Show, captured by Littlehampton Gazette photogrpaher Stephen Goodger
Scenes from the 2011 Littlehampton Town Show, captured by Littlehampton Gazette photogrpaher Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton Town Show: Look what happened 10 years ago with scenes from 2011

Where else could you see the likes of Robbie Wiliams, Abba, Madonna, Blondie, Queen and Madness on the same stage? That was the prospect awaiting visitors to Littlehampton Town Show in 2011, when award-winning act The Tribute Show topped the bill. Their live performances had wowed audiences the length and breadth of the country before, in their many guises, they rocked Rosemead open space.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 4:26 pm

Entertainment from nearer home was provided by Littlehampton-based Dance Industry, Razzamataz and Bodyshock, together with cheerleading champions Sussex Tornados. The show once again served up its rich mixture of fun for all the family, the superb horticultural, crafts and cookery show and an impressive range of community organisations housed in a large marquee.

Back again that year was the interactive Pet Farm with goats, chickens and ducks and a free-to-enter pet show, organised by Littlehampton Dog Training Club. New at the show was the Spider Mountain Climb, with the challenge to find a way up through a maze of seven elasticated spiders’ webs.

1.

Scenes from the 2011 Littlehampton Town Show, captured by Littlehampton Gazette photogrpaher Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

2.

Scenes from the 2011 Littlehampton Town Show, captured by Littlehampton Gazette photogrpaher Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

3.

Scenes from the 2011 Littlehampton Town Show, captured by Littlehampton Gazette photogrpaher Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

4.

Scenes from the 2011 Littlehampton Town Show, captured by Littlehampton Gazette photogrpaher Stephen Goodger

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales
Page NaN of 5