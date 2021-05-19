Greenpower Goblins put pedal to the metal in May 2011 race in Littlehampton

Teams from Arundel Church of England School, St Philip’s Catholic Primary School in Arundel, Connaught Junior School in Littlehampton, Summerlea Community Primary School in Rustington, Rustington Community Primary School, St Mary’s Church of England School in Climping and Dorset House School in Bury battled it out in a dust-spitting drag race, steering-wheel-jerking slalom and a traditional sprint, all watched by more than 400 supporters.

Summerlea was crowned the overall winner of the hotly-contested trophy, with just three points separating that team from St Mary’s and St Philip’s, and also received the Greenest car award. The Greenpower Spirit Award went to Connaught Junior School, Rustington Community Primary School won best bodywork and Dorset House School’s car was judged to be the best presented.