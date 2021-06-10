Former Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean at Petworth Park for Breast Cancer Care’s Pink Ribbonwalk in June 2011
Former Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean was at Petworth Park ten years ago for Breast Cancer Care’s Pink Ribbonwalk. The ITV Daytime star followed the ten-mile route after health and fitness expert Diana Moran had warmed up more than 800 people for the fundraising event in June 2011.
It was actually the second year Andrea had taken part. She said she loved it in 2010, as it was a really special and uplifting day, and she was thrilled to be back again. “I am taking part to support all those affected by the disease, and as my mum had a breast cancer scare in 1997 and a friend of mine has just recently had a double mastectomy, I know how devastating the disease can be,” she told Observer reporter Jenny Mouland.
Others walked the 20-mile route, saying it was a lovely way to give something back to Breast Cancer Care and help it to continue to support those affected by the disease. Among them was Lou Rall, who took part in Breast Cancer Care’s 2010 trek to Machu Picchu in Peru with Denise Van Outen and Fearne Cotton. Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now merged in 2019, uniting to become one charity, Breast Cancer Now.