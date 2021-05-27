Roman Week offers half-term fun in Chichester

Roman Week

Led by The Novium Museum and taking place from Monday, May 31 until Saturday, June 5, this year’s Chichester Roman Week is set to deliver a range of events across the city and surrounding areas to entertain visitors of all ages.

Supported by public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, the week launches with a newly-commissioned immersive theatre experience at The Novium Museum.

The Ministry of Time takes place on Monday, May 31 and will guide guests through an interactive journey around the museum. It is the first production of its kind to take place at the museum. Visitors will encounter Roman history coming to life as they work together with the show’s characters to save the day.

Other events on offer during the week include talks, guided tours, family activities, trails and workshops delivered by The Novium Museum and a range of cultural organisations across the district.

Cllr Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for community services and culture at Chichester District Council, said: “Roman Week is an established highlight in the district’s events calendar, and we are so pleased to be able to bring such a fantastic range of events back into Chichester city centre and across the district again this year.

“As coronavirus restrictions begin to ease, it is wonderful to be able to hold these in-person events once again, following what has been a tough year for so many. All of our events will take place within Government guidelines and we thank our visitors for complying with our safety and social distancing measures. We hope that the programme of exciting and educational events taking place throughout the week will encourage visitors of all ages into the district to learn more about our unique and fascinating past.”

Spokeswoman Terri Foster added: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chichester Roman Week 2020 was delivered virtually, which was recognised nationally in the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Award From Home, where the festival was shortlisted in the Best Social Media Activity category.

“Although most events will be delivered in person this year, a number of virtual events are included in the programme, including a Roman food virtual talk with Caroline Nicolay, an archaeology interpreter and living historian specialising in ancient food. Caroline will present the changes in diet and culinary habits brought to Britain by the Roman conquest.

“Chichester Festival Theatre, West Sussex Libraries, Pallant House Gallery, Butser Ancient Farm, Chichester Cathedral, Fishbourne Roman Palace, West Sussex Record Office, and Chichester Harbour Conservancy will also be running events throughout the week. Chichester Roman Week 2021 will take place within Government guidelines relating to Covid-19 at the time of each event.”