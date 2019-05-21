Your chance to talk to Worthing Hospital allergy specialists

Allergy specialists will be on hand in Worthing Hospital on Tuesday to provide expert advice on Allergy Awareness Day.

The team will be joined by the West Sussex Anaphylaxis Campaign Society and AllergyUK to answer questions and provide information from 9am to 3pm in the Penguin Foyer, in the East Wing.

Allergy specialist nurse Sara Nicholson said: “I am very excited to be hosting this event at Worthing Hospital.

“We are extremely lucky to have a dedicated children’s allergy service already, however, the initiative is all about raising allergy awareness for both health care professionals and the public.”

AllergyUK says the UK has some of the highest rates of allergic conditions in the world, with more than 20 per cent of the population affected by one or more allergic disorder.

The Anaphylaxis Campaign Society encourages people to think ahead about allergies because anaphylaxis can be often sudden and life-threatening.

Their advice includes remaining as still as possible if you are having an allergic reaction, to lie down before calling 999, and to try and identify the food or substance that has caused the reaction to help paramedics.