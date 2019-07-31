Worthing hospital staff learn to skip for Cancer United

Staff and patients at BMI Goring Hall Hospital in Worthing have been learning how to skip for a charity challenge, raising money for Angmering-based charity Cancer United.

The team at the private hospital, celebrating its 25th anniversary, say they are very passionate about the cancer treatments they offer and have set themselves a challenge of 5,000 jumps in a bid to raise £500.

Business development lead Monil Chouhan, left, and executive director Nichola Evans skipping

Nirav Shah, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, said: "This is all for a great cause and I would encourage skipping for my patients who have had hip surgery, as it is a great form of cardio exercise with low impact on the joints but is also a loading exercise that helps to build muscle strength and stabilise the hip joint.”

Mr Shah will be joined by staff and patients, including members of the senior management team, for the Out Jump Cancer challenge on Monday, August 5.

The idea came from Monil Chouhan, business development lead, who has been learning how to skip for over a year. He has taken inspiration from YouTuber Rushie Shah, who was able to build his brand Rush Athletics while undergoing a double hip surgery.

Monil decided to organise the challenge while learning how to skip, with the help of Rushie’s tutorials. Working closely with consultants who offer a variety of healthcare services, he decided it would be a good way to teach the team at Goring Hall how to skip and raise money at the same time.

Nirav Shah, consultant orthopaedic surgeon

Monil said: "The Goring Hall team have very little experience with skipping, so it should be a fun event where they learn a lot and have fun at the same time. Any donations to the hospital JustGiving page would be greatly appreciated."

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/outjumpcancer for more information.