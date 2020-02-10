Worthing-based charity offers support on the dementia journey

When a person is living with dementia, it can pose a challenging and difficult time for them and their families, which is why it is vital that they receive support as they make their way along their dementia journey.

Local charity Guild Care has a range of services that can help people living with dementia, and their carers, in many different ways.

Singing at the Bradbury Wellbeing Centre, a safe and stimulating environment for people living with dementia

Guild Care has developed a variety of innovative dementia services that provide a range of support to accompany people on their dementia journey, as well as having two centres which provide a safe and secure environment.

These dementia services recognise the importance of providing specialist care as well as giving carers much-needed time to recharge their batteries, which is why dementia services are one of the organisation’s core focuses.

Time Out in Worthing provides breaks for carers, through a range of outings and community trips, visits to local attractions, strolls along the seafront and pub lunches for loved ones.

The Time Out in Worthing service visits somewhere different each week with a door-to-door transport service, picking people up from their homes in a Guild Care minibus, before being returned home at the end of the day. This service is aimed at people living with dementia who are still active and take enjoyment from being out in the community, while being supported by a driver, support workers and volunteers.

Carers and their loved ones can spend time together in a safe, secure place

Jane, whose mum is a member at Guild Care’s Bradbury Wellbeing Centre, said: “I can’t fully explain the difference just a few hours to myself can make. Time alone is sometimes such a great luxury.”

Guild Care also acknowledges the need for carers and their loved ones to have the opportunity to spend time together in a safe and secure space, where they can be supported by a team of trained staff.

Afternoon Tea hosts the opportunity for those with dementia and their carer to enjoy an afternoon of treats together. This fortnightly event hosts an old-fashioned afternoon tea experience where they can tuck into a delicious afternoon tea, including scones with jam and cream, along with a selection of sandwiches and cakes, and all the teas and coffee you could want.

The Sunday Lunch service brings carers and their loved one together where they can enjoy a tasty two-course roast dinner prepared by an on-site chef with a complimentary glass of wine. Here, they can enjoy a relaxed atmosphere with a supportive team, offering the chance to meet others in the same situation as themselves.

Connie, who attends Guild Care’s dementia services with her husband, said: “The Sunday lunches are lovely and, because everyone is in the same boat, there’s no social embarrassment.”

The charity also hosts a quarterly Evening Social, inviting people to join them for a night to remember, which features themed events, ideally suited for people who enjoy socialising and getting dressed up for an evening of fun and friendship. Here they can enjoy a two-course light meal, refreshments and entertainment.

Nicki Freeman, head of older people’s services, said: “Guild Care provide a wide range of modern services to support individuals, along with their carers, to live well with dementia.

“From services offering a carer a much-needed break for a day, to services that can be attended by both carer and cared for together, we offer a person-centred, individualised approach to supporting people on their journey.

“Whether it’s going out and about on our minibus service, Time Out in Worthing for an activity and a tasty pub lunch, or joining one of our Time Out Together services designed for carers and loved ones to continue to socialise together, there really is something to suit everyone.”

For more information on Guild Care’s dementia support services, visit www.guildcare.org or call 01903 327327 or email enquiry@guildcare.org