Worthing and St Richard's Hospitals respond to mask and glove shortage concerns

Worthing and St Richard's Hospitals have responded to concerns around personal protective equipment.

Concerns had been raised by staff at Worthing Hospital regarding a shortage of masks, gloves and aprons to protect them against catching coronavirus as numbers of infected patients continued to increase.

In response, Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Brighton & Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust - in charge of St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, Worthing Hospital and Royal Sussex County Hospital - have said they have not run out of any item.

Dr George Findlay, chief medical officer at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Brighton & Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust, said:

“We are receiving frequent deliveries of personal protective equipment and have not run out of any item. The safety of our staff and patients is our top priority and we are sourcing all the supplies we can to make sure they have the protection they need.

"Our staff have all been fantastic in dealing with this unprecedented emergency and we would like to thank everyone who is supporting their efforts by staying at home. We are also very grateful for the positive way in which people have responded to our request not to visit friends or relatives in our hospitals at this time.”