Worthing and Southlands hospital staff and volunteers honoured at annual awards

The care and compassion of staff and volunteers at Worthing, Southlands and St Richard’s hospitals has been recognised at a glittering event.

The tenth Patient First STAR awards were held by Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the three hospitals, at the end of September.

Patient First STAR awards Employee of the Year winner Clair McDermott with trust chairman Alan McCarthy and chief executive Dame Marianne Griffiths

Funded by the trust’s dedicated charity, Love Your Hospital, the event was hosted by chairman Alan McCarthy and chief executive Dame Marianne Griffiths. A record-breaking 806 nominations were received, with 110 submitted by members of the public. Dame Marianne said: “Our Patient First STAR Awards are a fantastic way of recognising the incredible work that our staff and volunteers undertake every day. I sincerely hope that everyone who was nominated, shortlisted or won this year feels valued at Western Sussex Hospitals – our trust is truly special and it’s everyone who works in our hospitals that makes it so.”

The sexual health online testing project group, based in Worthing, won the Innovator of the Year category for offering a greater choice and access to sexual health services. Jan Gumpright, Erringham ward clerk in Worthing, was awarded the Extra Mile award for ‘being the beating heart of the busy ward’. Representatives of the Domestic teams across the trust received the loudest applause and a standing ovation when their name was revealed as winners of the Team of the Year award.

Broadwater ward sister Carmina Montefrio received the Award for Excellence for leading her team and being committed to making sure her patients receive the most efficient and best care possible. The Pets as Therapy (PAT) dogs and their owners who visit wards in Worthing and St Richard’s Hospitals and bring joy to patients, relatives and staff, received the Volunteer of Year Award.

The Love Your Hospital Fundraiser of the Year award was presented by Amanda Tucker, head of charity, to Shelley Kyte, who was recognised for her fundraising efforts for the bereavement room used by families after losing a baby.

Clair McDermott, Healthcare Assistant on Ditchling ward at Worthing was awarded Employee of the Year, having being nominated for the outstanding and compassionate care she gave to a patient with dementia who was nearing the end of his life. Clair was described as a ‘credit to the team on Ditchling and also as a Dementia Champion’.

The Governors’ Award was presented by Interim Lead Governor John Thompson to the trust’s Endoscopy teams at Worthing and St Richard’s, in recognition of their national achievements and their outstanding patient care.

The prestigious Chairman’s award was presented to the Critical Care teams at Worthing and St Richard’s. Alan McCarthy said that ‘two nominations from relatives captured everything I wished to honour with this award’.

Amanda Tucker, head of Love Your Hospital, said: “It’s so incredibly important to thank Western Sussex staff for going above and beyond for patients and colleagues.

“The charity is immensely proud to be able to support the Patient First STAR awards which celebrate the amazing difference they make across our hospitals every day.”

For full details of all the 2019 Patient First STAR Award winners and runners up, visit www.westernsussexhospitals.nhs.uk/news/star-awards-2019