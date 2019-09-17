Window to the Womb baby scanning clinic rated ‘outstanding’

A clinic providing baby scanning services has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Window to the Womb, in Rowlands Road, Worthing, was visited by inspectors on July 10, and the report was published on September 4.

Window to the Womb, a baby scanning service in Worthing, has been rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google

It was the first time the business had been inspected, and it was rated as ‘outstanding’ overall.

Inspectors said in their report: “We saw extensive positive feedback from women who had used the service; including from women who had received difficult news, and those who had previously experienced pregnancy loss.”

Looking at whether the service was caring, inspectors found: “Feedback from several sources was consistently excellent.

“There was significant feedback from patients, which was overwhelmingly positive, which confirmed staff treated them well and with kindness.”

See www.cqc.org.uk