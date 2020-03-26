Empty Littlehampton. Pic Steve Robards

What Littlehampton and nearby villages look like since the lockdown: in pictures

Since the coronavirus lockdown, Littlehampton has turned into a ghost town.

On Monday, Boris Johnson addressed the nation and ordered people to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus. The only exception was for one form of daily exercise, travel to and from work only where absolutely necessary, shopping for essential items, or for medical or care needs. Here are what Littlehampton and the surrounding villages look like since the order.

Empty Angmering. Pic Steve Robards
Empty Angmering. Pic Steve Robards
Empty East Preston. Pic Steve Robards
Empty East Preston. Pic Steve Robards
Empty Rustington. Pic Steve Robards
Empty Rustington. Pic Steve Robards
Empty Rustington. Pic Steve Robards
Empty Rustington. Pic Steve Robards
