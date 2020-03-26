What Littlehampton and nearby villages look like since the lockdown: in pictures
Since the coronavirus lockdown, Littlehampton has turned into a ghost town.
On Monday, Boris Johnson addressed the nation and ordered people to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus. The only exception was for one form of daily exercise, travel to and from work only where absolutely necessary, shopping for essential items, or for medical or care needs. Here are what Littlehampton and the surrounding villages look like since the order.