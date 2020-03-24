West Sussex NHS workers given free parking in fight against Coronavirus

NHS workers in West Sussex have been given free parking across the county while they help fight Coronavirus.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP, Tim Loughton, announced on Facebook this afternoon (March 24) that West Sussex County Council had introduced free dispensation for all NHS staff to park in pay and display bays, permit bays, shared use bays and limited waiting bays without charge or limit.

He said the free dispensation would be available from the parking shop and be valid for 12 weeks.

Worthing Borough Council has also suspended parking charges in its Lyndhurst Road car parks, he said, providing staff leave a note on their windscreen.

Staff can email report.onparking@nslservices.co.uk or parking.comments@adur-worthing.gov.uk leaving their contact details and a member of staff will contact the customer back to arrange where to send the dispensation to.

Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust tweeted a thank you to the University of Chichester, Chichester District Council, Adur and Worthing councils and its estates team this afternoon.

Worthing Hospital

The foundation trust includes St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, Worthing Hospital and Southlands Hospital in Shoreham.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced this afternoon a pledge for 250,000 volunteers to join the NHS to help in the treatment of the growing number of Coronavirus patients.