West Sussex cancer prevention charity the Mary How Trust expanding into bigger premises

Despite all the challenges brought by the pandemic, the Pulborough-based team is expanding to maximise the number of health screenings it can offer to the local community.

The Mary How Trust receives no statutory, government or NHS funding, and is reliant solely on fundraising and donations.

It was set up more than 32 years ago following the death of Mary How, who died aged 46 of Bowel Cancer - earlier detection may have saved her life.

A nurse and a client at the Mary How Trust

The trust screens asymptomatic clients for the early signs of life-threatening illness such as cancer, heart disease, aortic aneurysm and diabetes. Instead of a fee clients are asked to make a donation, dependent on their ability to pay.

The charity says the Covid pandemic has made people more aware of their health and the need for their services is rising.

They are currently fitting out larger premises at the Colonnades on London Road, Pulborough and hope to move to these in September. At present they have a waiting list for appointments.

CEO Lynda Vowles said: “This is an exciting time for the charity. The move will enable us to double the screening appointments we can offer and hence reduce our waiting list.

An ultrasound screening at the Mary How Trust

“We will then be able to offer our screenings to benefit more people in our community.”

The charity is currently looking to recruit local staff and have vacancies available for nurses, sonographers and a laboratory scientist. Vacancies can be seen on their website www.maryhowtrust.org/join-us

Test result being analysed in the lab