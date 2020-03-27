Watch town crier lead applause for NHS workers outside Worthing Hospital

The town crier led applause outside Worthing Hospital as part of a national expression of appreciation for our healthcare workers.

The clap for the NHS saw the nation come out at 8pm to applaud the doctors, nurses and other medical and care staff who have been helping to save lives since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Clap for the NHS outside Worthing Hospital

Read more:

Clap for our carers: Watch moving footage as Sussex residents applaud NHS workers

Dressed in his full regalia, Bob Smytherman rang his bell in appreciation outside Worthing Hospital with volunteers of the makeshift shop that has been set up in the car park for hospital workers to get supplies.

Speaking ahead of the event, he said: "“We all owe all our health and care workers a huge debt of gratitude at this unprecedented time and this is a lovely way for all community to show their appreciation with a simple minutes applause from wherever they are led by their town crier in a moment of Worthing’s history that will be remembered for many years to come."

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, also got involved. He said: "There was a tumultuous orchestra at 8pm with volunteers and staff clapping away (appropriately socially distanced) to the tune of the town crier's bell and hooting horns from passing cars.

"It was so good to see everyone come together to show so forcefully how we appreciate the tremendous job of work all our NHS workers have been taken on to keep us well. The whole community owes them a huge debt of gratitude and this was one little way of showing how united we all are in that.”