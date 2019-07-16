Volunteer drivers needed to save Littlehampton club from closure

Volunteer minibus drivers are urgently needed in Littlehampton, to save a 4Sight Vision Support social club from closure.

The charity says people living with sight loss find its clubs are a lifeline but without transport, it is difficult for them to run.

Volunteer minibus drivers are needed to keep 4Sight Vision Support's Littlehampton club running

The Littlehampton Social Club is held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, from 2pm to 4pm, at Southfields Jubilee Centre in Littlehampton. The charity also runs various outings and social activities.

Jessica Benson, community fundraiser, said: “To ensure that a diagnosis of sight loss is not a one-way road to isolation, 4Sight Vision Support are in urgent need of minibus volunteers to drive members to and from clubs and social activities.

“We urgently need support in Littlehampton, as the club struggles to meet due to transport not being available and may have to close.

“The charity are also recruiting support across the county to support our 30-plus volunteer-led clubs.

“Taking time to volunteer will make a huge difference for our members and enables people living with sight loss to meet others in a similar situation, bringing much encouragement and support.

“Some of our clubs have to cancel meetings and will face the possibility of closure unless we can support them with safe and vital transport for their members.

“Our members often are no longer able to drive due to their sight loss, have no transport of their own and some find using public transport difficult.”

Members say it can be lonely living with sight loss, even if you have the most loving and supporting family. For some, the social club has changed their life, as they have met wonderful friends and have a good laugh there.

Volunteer minibus drivers ensure members can travel to the clubs and social activities in their area.

Most 4Sight Vision Support clubs meet fortnightly on weekdays, however any support people can give would make a positive difference for people living with sight loss.

Applicants must have a clean, full driving licence, with D1 permission, and preferably previous minibus driving experience. Telephone 01243 828555, email enquiries@4sight.org.uk or visit www.4sight.org.uk for more information.