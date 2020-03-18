Sussex MP tests positive for coronavirus a week after self-isolating

A Sussex MP has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, made the announcement on Facebook this afternoon shortly after receiving the results from his doctor.

After getting symptoms last Wednesday he immediately self-isolated, called 111 and then had a home visit and was tested on Thursday, the last day of community testing.

He received the result this afternoon after six days of waiting.

He said: “If we are serious about the World Health Organisation advice of ‘test,test,test’ then we need to do better than this.

“My understanding is that a manufacturing plant in Northern Ireland is exporting 15-minute COVID tests around the world because our NHS is not ordering them. We have university labs who are willing to assist with testing but aren’t yet.

“Our priority must be testing our healthcare workers, who are currently needing to self-isolate for 14 days when someone in their house shows a symptom, taking them away from their life-saving work.

“This is the greatest test our NHS has ever faced, an NHS that was already under strain. I have every confidence that we have the skills and resources to beat this virus, but only if we take radical steps to reorganise and reprioritise our system.

“Please continue to follow the Government’s official advice which you can find below and please, now more than ever, practice social distancing because it will save lives.”

The Government’s latest figures show 56,221 people have been tested, with 2,626 positive results and 53,595 negatives.