South Downs Trek 2019 in pictures: See St Barnabas House hospice supporters celebrating

Trekkers braved windy and muddy conditions for this year’s South Downs Trek, which is expected to raise £43,000 for St Barnabas House hospice. There were 130 people taking part on Saturday, walking the marathon distance of 26.2 miles across the South Downs.

Sophie Henderson, from the events team at St Barnabas House, which cares for patients from Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield, said: “Everyone made it back safely and should be so proud of their marathon achievements. The money raised by our amazing trekkers will ensure St Barnabas continues to be there for everyone in the local community who needs it. An amazing group of volunteers helped to make this happen, helping at rest stops, marshalling the route and giving out medals.”

Nicole Allen, 33, from Angmering, was first to cross the finish line

The highest fundraising group, Project Spartan, a group training facility in Broadwater, is on track to raise £3,500

This year's South Downs Trek is expected to raise �43,000 for St Barnabas House hospice 5nMZ84aloBzlBfm9JFdV Buy a Photo

This year's South Downs Trek is expected to raise £43,000 for St Barnabas House hospice

