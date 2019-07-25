Rustington residents’ memories turned into short plays by Angmering students

Residents at a Rustington care home saw their life stories take centre stage during a theatre project with a nearby school.

The aim was to raise awareness of dementia and bring different generations together.

Students at The Angmering School gathered memories from residents at Darlington Court, in The Leas, over several weeks, then turned them into short plays to perform at the home.

Barbara Baker spoke about the outbreak of war and how she was separated from her husband and brother because of it.

One of the plays depicted her love of art, her life working at an art gallery and her second marriage, years later, before moving to Darlington Court.

Nikki Burke, home manager, said: “We believe it is important to learn about dementia from a young age and hope that this project will raise awareness of the condition for pupils, as well as their parents, teachers and the local community.

“Theatre can be a wonderful way to bring people together, while helping older people to reminisce about their younger years.

“Everyone had a fantastic time getting to know each other and residents were thrilled about the plays that the students had written using their memories.”