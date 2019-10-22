Residents thank 'wonderful' NHS staff following 'outstanding' CQC report

Residents have shown their appreciation for our NHS workers following an 'outstanding' report published today (Tuesday October 22).

An inspection carried out by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in the summer found Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to be 'outstanding' in all key inspection areas.

This makes it the first non-specialist trust in the country to achieve this standard.

The trust manages St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, Worthing Hospital and Southlands Hospital in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Residents and former patients showed their appreciation for the work of staff at the site in an outpouring of gratitude and congratulations this morning.

READ MORE: Worthing Hospital staff 'as proud as anything' as trust gets 'outstanding' rating

Commenting on social media, Sarah Jackson said: "Myself and my young daughter have always recieved the most amazing care from Worthing Hospital. You are all absolutely incredible. Thank goodness for our NHS and all it's wonderful staff — congratulations."

Jackie Baker said: "Well done to all in St Richard's Hospital. A truly deserved outcome."

Lisa Newell said: "Congratulations. Very much deserved. [Staff] have always been amazing with all my children but especially my youngest. You were amazing when unfortunately we had a late night visit to A and E recently. Thank you for everything that you do."

READ MORE: St Richard's Hospital staff 'as proud as anything' as trust gets 'outstanding' rating

Rampant Rupert said: "Witnessing the birth of my two sons. Excellent maternity staff and facility."

Becky Hannah Ford said: "Such a fantastic hospital, don't have any complaints, the staff are wonderful and very reassuring both time when I have been in hospital and when my mum has been in hospital."

Joanna Stent said: "Amazing, we are so lucky to have this hospital on our doorstep."

READ MORE: St Richard's Hospital Chichester rated 'outstanding' again

Kelly Baker said: "The labour ward were amazing when I had my son and also, so were Howard ward when my son was poorly. Well done St Richard's what a lovely hospital.

"People should not be so negative when they are worked under pressure but they all have dedication to care for each other and every patient."

Amanda Baker said "I was there yesterday after having a fall and yes I waited but they were absolutely fantastic and the doctor who treated me was exemplary."

READ MORE: Worthing Hospital rated 'outstanding' again

Emma Taylor said: "The children's ward is amazing. We had many visits for 18 years and not one singly complaint. The doctors and nurses have cared for me as much as much daughter.

"Now I'm keeping my fingers crossed that we have the same experience with the adults ward."