reMEmber, the Chronic Fatigue Society, celebrates 20 years of helping people with ME

The 20th anniversary of a West Sussex charity for people with ME has been celebrated at a shared lunch.

Members, trustees and supporters of reMEmber, the Chronic Fatigue Society, met at Southwick Methodist Church to mark the occasion and celebrate the charity’s 20 years of giving help and advice to people with ME and their relatives and carers.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of reMEmber, the Chronic Fatigue Society. Picture: Melanie Cherriman

Southwick member Wendy Bruce, who has been with reMEmber almost since the start, and her husband Dave arranged the use of the hall and, with a few helpers, worked hard to decorate it for the party.

Pennie Riordan from Worthing, another long-standing member, made the anniversary cake.

Guests included Harley Street doctor Willy Weir, the charity’s medical adviser, and Dr Nina Muirhead, a surgeon who is severely affected by ME.

Dr Weir cut the cake and made a short speech, thanking Wendy and Dave, and their helpers, and saying he hoped reMEmber would continue its work for many more years.

Wendy and Dave Bruce from Southwick. Picture: Melanie Cherriman

Director Janice Kent, who lives in Hurstpierpoint, said: “The charity has helped hundreds of sufferers in every way it can but expert doctors are urgently needed and there are very few of them.

“Dr Nina Muirhead has taken it upon herself to get proper training into medical schools and we fully support her.”

For more information about the charity, telephone 01273 831733, e-mail me_cfs@hotmail.com, or visit www.remembercfs.org.uk