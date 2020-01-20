OutRunCancer Arundel offers stunning views for Cancer United supporters

Runners are sought for the second OutRunCancer Arundel, which has been timed to coincide with World Cancer Day.

Cancer United, a charity with its own gym in Angmering, has organised the four-mile road run from Arundel to South Stoke on Sunday, February 2.

Downland viewed from near South Stoke. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey G13449H9

Last year’s event was very successful, raising vital funds for the charity’s work supporting cancer patients, including the CUFitter gym in Station Road, exercise classes at the Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis and support groups in Worthing and Littlehampton.

The circular route will take runners from Mill Road, just beyond the Arundel Lawn Tennis Club entrance, to South Stoke and back.

The event will be fully marshalled and a small water station will be set up at the turning point, by the village green.

Registration opens at 7.30am on the day and the run will start at 8.30am. Enter online for £15, up to January 30, or pay £17 on the day. All finishers will receive a medal.

Visit https://www.cancerunited.org.uk/outruncancer-arundel-2020 for more information.