Make a healthy start to the new year with free wellbeing checks in Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Arundel

Residents hoping to make a healthier start to 2022 are in luck this week, with the council hosting free wellbeing checks in Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Arundel.

Dubbed The Health on the High Street Initiative, the free check-ups have been organised by the Arun Wellbeing Team and are designed to be as accessible as possible.

Setting up shop in a variety of convenient town centre locations, the team will be offering 'well-being MOTs' (which consists of a general lifestyle assessment and a BMI measurement), blood pressure and cholesterol checks, alcohol intake assessments and stop smoking assessments.

Could it be time for a check-up?

High street businesses have been encouraged to support their staff by allowing them to book appointments during the work day.

Sessions are due to be held at the following locations:

The Track Office Space, in the Bognor Regis Railway Station from 10am to 6pm on January 13.

The Norfolk Arms Hotel in Arundel from 11am to 7pm on February 3.

Creative Heart in Littlehampton, from 10am to 5pm on February 17.

To take part, visit www.arun.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/ and complete the self referral form to be registered on the Wellbeing system. Choose a convenient date, time and location and an advisor will contact you over the phone to confirm the appointment. It is also possible to book an assessment over the phone, by calling 01903 737865.

"These free health checks don't take very long but they could be life-changing for some people," said Sarah Day, the workplace wellbeing coordinator for the service.

“We are holding the checks in central locations to make it as easy as possible for people to attend.

“It doesn’t matter where in Arun you work, whether it’s for a large company or small, whether you’re full-time, part-time or only work a couple of hours a week. This is all part of our drive to make our workplaces as healthy as possible in 2022.”