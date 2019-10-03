Learn CPR and how to use a defibrillator for free with Restart a Heart 2019

Learn the emergency procedure CPR and how use a defibrillator for Restart a Heart 2019.

Volunteers from St John Ambulance will be giving people in Littlehampton a free life-saving demonstration, showing them how to help someone in cardiac arrest.

Working with the Resuscitation Council and other partners, the health charity is running first aid demonstrations across the county, including at the St John Ambulance headquarters in Linden Park. East Ham Road. Littlehampton, on Saturday, October 19, from 10am to 4pm.

Restart A Heart Day is on October 16 but St John Ambulance highly-trained adult first aiders and younger volunteers are running demos throughout the month to give more people the opportunity to attend.

Sally Bartlett, head of volunteering for London and south, said: “It is vital that as many people as possible learn how to deliver CPR and use a defibrillator because of the unpredictable nature of cardiac arrests.

“By ensuring more people have these skills and are not afraid to use them if they find someone who has collapsed and is not breathing, we can hopefully increase the number of people ready to step forward and intervene.

“In the space of only an hour, you can pick up these skills from us for free, so please make it a priority to find a Restart A Heart demonstration near to you.”

Visit www.sja.org.uk/restartaheart for more information.