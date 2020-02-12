Lancing GP surgery temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns

A GP surgery in Lancing closed temporarily today (February 12) due to concerns linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

Practice manager Debbie Lawton said: "We were closed for three hours today as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus.

"We took appropriate advice from Public Health England and we were advised to close to have a deep-clean.

"We are now fully operational and the surgery is fully cleaned."

The GP did not confirm how the closure was linked to the existing cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Sussex.

After one of two infected GPs was confirmed to have worked at Worthing Hospital's A&E department yesterday, Public Health England has been contacting patients and staff that may have come into contact with them in an effort to contain the spread.

Two GP surgeries in Brighton where the two infected GPs worked have also been deep cleaned and reopened.

Anyone who is concerned about coronavirus can contact NHS 111 for advice. Do not go to A&E if you are experiencing symptoms.

