Hospice shines spotlight on Littlehampton and one of its busiest charity shops

Staff and volunteers at the St Barnabas House hospice shop in Wick, one of the charity’s busiest shops, have celebrated its 20th birthday.

A party was held last Wednesday, with guests including Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker and Barnabee, the hospice mascot.

Celebrating the 20th birthday of the St Barnabas House shop in Wick

The shop in Wick Street opened in 1999, a year after Littlehampton’s first St Barnabas House shop, in Anchor Springs.

Jan Harper, head of retail, said: “Wick is one of our busiest shops. Each week, our incredible team of staff and volunteers process and sell over 1,000 items.

“All this work means the Wick shop will raise enough funds this year to provide two whole weeks of care for local patients and their families and we would like to thank everyone for their generous support.

“Our customers and donors are not only supporting local hospice care but are also recycling on a large scale.”

The party was held during Hospice Care Week, an annual week of activity to raise awareness of hospice care across the UK. The theme this year was This is What it Takes, so St Barnabas House took the opportunity to shine a spotlight on what it takes to run the hospice and provide vital care services.

The Wick shop sells a large range of furniture, white goods, bric-a-brac, toys, games and books. It also has clothing and accessories for ladies, men and children.

The shop is open seven days a week and staff can arrange for collection and delivery of large items of furniture.

The Anchor Springs shop celebrated its 20th birthday last summer, following refurbishment.