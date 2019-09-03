Fun day at Littlehampton St John Ambulance is raising money for a new frontline ambulance

Littlehampton St John Ambulance has a fabulous fun day planned to help raise money for a new frontline ambulance.

Linden Park in Littlehampton will be packed with vehicles, demonstrations and stalls on Saturday, September 7, from 10am to 4pm.

Keeping the fleet fit for purpose, on the road and cost effective is a major area of focus for St John Ambulance over the next three years

Kelly Stocker, unit manager, said: “St John Ambulance is the charity that steps forward in the moments that matter, to save lives and support communities.

“The Littlehampton branch is run by ten local volunteers, who, no matter the weather, provide medical cover at many events in Littlehampton and its surrounding villages, such as Arundel, Yapton, Barnham, Storrington and many more.

“Without our volunteers, many of these community events would simply not happen.

“We are currently fundraising for a new frontline ambulance to be used within the county, fully funded by the people of Sussex.

“St John Ambulance has been through a significant programme of modernisation in recent years but keeping our fleet fit for purpose, on the road and cost effective is a major area of focus for the organisation over the next three years.

“We feel that this is a fitting commitment to those amazing volunteers that give so much to support their own local communities.”

The branch is based at Linden Park and volunteers will be welcoming guests to the headquarters for the community fundraising event.

The day will be a celebration of all things St John, with an opportunity to learn about the history of the charity, to step into the emergency vehicles, hear real lifesaving stories from the dedicated team of volunteers and pick up some life-saving skills for free.

There will be games, a raffle, refreshments, food, cake sale and a visit from the mascot, Bertie the Badger.

The branch is also recruiting Badgers, young budding first aiders aged seven to ten. Badgers take part in fun activities covering different subjects, earning badges and certificates for each one. They can learn first aid, do arts and crafts, take part in team games and develop leadership skills.