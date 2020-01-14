Free tea at Worthing station on Blue Monday

Worthing Samaritans is helping people to beat the winter blues by handing out free tea to train passengers.

People passing through Worthing railway station on Monday, January 20, will be able to collect free PG Tips teabags from the volunteers.

Worthing Samaritans volunteers handing out free tea at Worthing railway station for last year's Brew Monday

The giveaway is part of the Brew Monday campaign, which encourages people to beat the winter blues by getting together for a warming cuppa.

The Samaritans campaign is linked to Blue Monday, the third Monday in January, which is known for being the most difficult day of the year for people.

The charity hopes that by getting together, people will not only feel less lonely but raise vital funds for Samaritans.

Liz Riach, Worthing Samaritans director, said: “During the cold and grey winter months, connecting with others over a cuppa can help weather the ups and downs of life.

“Anyone can hold a Brew Monday event at work, at home, wherever and whenever you like – all you need is a kettle and some mugs, and this could make a huge difference in someone’s life.”

Worthing Samaritans volunteers will be providing free PG Tips teabags to commuters on Monday and will also have a stand at the David Lloyd Club in Romany Road, Durrington.

Ian Stevens, Network Rail’s suicide prevention programme manager, said: “Brew Monday is a great opportunity for the rail industry to show its support for Samaritans and the fantastic work they do in helping people up and down the country.

“Millions of people use the rail network every day and if through this campaign we can encourage them to talk about their problems over a cup of tea, we will have made a significant contribution to their lives and to the lives of those around them.”

To sign up to a free Brew Monday fundraising pack, visit www.samaritans.org/branches/worthing/news/brew-monday

Worthing Samaritans is based in Lennox Road, Worthing, where there are around 100 volunteers helping to answer some of the millions of calls for help that Samaritans responds to every year from people going through a difficult time. Visit www.samaritans.org/worthing for more information.