Free support day for West Sussex people affected by pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic Cancer UK is inviting people in West Sussex with pancreatic cancer, and their families and carers, to a free support day in Littlehampton.

The informal session will help people find out more about the disease and the support available to patients locally, as well as to meet others affected.

Pancreatic Cancer UK hopes to see a good turnout of people from across West Sussex

More than 530 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the Sussex and Surrey area this year. Across the UK, just seven per cent of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer will live for five years or more after diagnosis.

Sarah Bell, head of services at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “It’s vital that people affected by pancreatic cancer have access to the most up-to-date information and are made aware of support available to them but sadly we know this often isn’t the case. Patients and carers also often tell us they felt isolated after a diagnosis.

“We know that giving people the opportunity to speak to us face to face, as well as meeting others affected by pancreatic cancer, can make a huge difference.

“We’re looking forward to bringing people affected by pancreatic cancer together, as well as supporting them and working with them in the future. We’re hoping to see a good turnout of people from across West Sussex.”

The Living with Pancreatic Cancer Support Day takes place on Friday, October 25, from 10am to 2pm at Littlehampton Girlguiding Centre, Duke Street, Littlehampton.

Specialist nurses will be there to answer questions about any aspect of the disease and there will be specialist talks on diet and symptom management.

People attending will also hear about Pancreatic Cancer UK’s national support services, including a freephone support line and an online discussion forum.

The free event includes lunch. To register, visit pancreaticcancer.org.uk/westsussexsupportday. Call Pancreatic Cancer UK on freephone 0808 801 0707 or email nurse@pancreaticcancer.org.uk