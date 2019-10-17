Former Littlehampton business owner set to continue ‘big year of challenges’ in India

An avid cyclist from Yapton is set to undertake her biggest charity challenge to date by travelling 420km in India.

Debbie Robinson, 46, who has recently sold her 16-year-old sign and print business in Littlehampton, said this is the latest chapter in her ‘big year of challenges’, as she looks to raise £1,000.

DM19102871a.jpg. Debbie Robinson from Yapton takes part in India Cycle challenge for Breast Cancer Care. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191016-140118001

She said: “The challenge is Mumbai to Goa, 420km approximately over five days at the end of November.

“I am a very keen cyclist and this was a chance to go to India, which I’ve always wanted to do, so it will be fun. I have self-funded the trip so all money raised will be going directly to charity. I sold the company [O Studio] to take on new challenges — this ride being one of them.”

Explaining why she chose Breast Cancer Care as her charity on her fundraising page Debbie, who has so far raised £410, wrote: “It’s a sad fact that most people these days have been touched by the dreaded big C. Like myself, I’m guessing most of you reading this have family members, friends and loved ones, or know of friends of friends who have fought the fight and won, are still bravely fighting and some who we’ve sadly lost.

“It’s for them I want to do my bit and with your help raise some cash. To all the doctors, nurses, carers, scientists and researchers, please keep doing what you’re doing. Your great work and efforts are appreciated and valued. ‘Getting on my Bike’ is my small way of showing my support.”

Speaking to the Gazette, she added: “I have family history in breast cancer. My nan and her sister had it and really all the women on that side of the family. I really just wanted to put something back as we have had so much support in the past.”

Debbie, whose previous fundraising challenges included a ride around London at night with other women, is also holding a three legged, three pub crawl race on Saturday, October 26, in Elmer ‘as an extra fundraiser’.

She said: “It would be great to be able to thank Jackie, from the Cabin, Colin, from the Elmer, and Victoria, from the Beresford Pubs, who are supporting and helping me to hold the event and the amazing local businesses who have donated prizes for the raffle and a cup for the [race] winners.”

Debbie said she is still looking for race participants and supporters.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/debbie-robinson24.