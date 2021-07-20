This is how many positive Covid-19 cases there are in the Arun district

A total of 10,217 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Arun when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 19 (Monday), up from 9,802 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Arun now stands at 6,356 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 8,474.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 141,106 over the period, to 5,473,477.

Coronavirus test centre. Pic Steve Robards

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Arun.

The dashboard shows 311 people had died in the area by July 19 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 17,371 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Arun.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower than as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Arun have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 98,165 people had received both jabs by July 18 (Sunday) – 69 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.