The latest coronavirus figures for Arun revealed
Coronavirus figures released on Wednesday (June 23), showed that ten people in Arun had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:51 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:56 am
And 73 people had tested positive for Covid in the past seven days, according to the figures released by Public Health England
Meanwhile, figures released on Tuesday (June 22), showed that 113,907 people in Arun had received their first covid vaccination. And 90,144 people had received their second dose.
