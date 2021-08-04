Latest Covid-19 figures for Arun District revealed
Coronavirus figures released on Tuesday (August 3), showed that 46 people in Arun had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:48 am
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:59 am
While 359 people had tested positive in the past seven days – down 254 on the previous seven days.
There had been two deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Arun and 46 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.
Meanwhile, 121,319 people in Arun have now received their first covid jab and 103,625 have had their second dose.
