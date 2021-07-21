Latest coronavirus figures for Arun District revealed

While 935 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 413 since the previous seven days.

There has been one death within 28 days of a positive test in Arun and 30 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, 120,445 people in Arun have now received their first covid jab and 98,396 have had their second dose.

Coronavirus figures for Arun District

In Worthing 49 people had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.

While 499 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 219 since the previous seven days.

There have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Worthing, but 30 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.