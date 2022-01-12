The mobile unit will be in Clun Road, Littlehampton, today (Wednesday 12 January) from 11am until 4pm for people to get their first, second and booster vaccinations with no appointment needed.

To get your first dose, you must be 16 and over, for your second dose if you are 16 to 18, it must be 12 weeks from your first dose and if you are 18 and over it must be eight weeks from your first dose, and for your booster jab it must be three months from your second vaccination.

If you cannot make the service at the Wickbourne Centre this week, you can book an appointment at Angmering Community Centre. People should use the National Booking Service website or call 119 – new appointments are being added every day.

New Covid-19 mobile vaccination site has arrived at the Wickbourne Centre in Littlehampton

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: “Following the success of the mobile NHS vaccination services across Arun in December, we are delighted to be offering walk in vaccinations at the Wickbourne Centre in Littlehampton.