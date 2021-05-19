According to the latest UK government coronavirus figures, there were 33 positive tests recorded in Arun between May 5 and 11.

Of these, six (18.2 per cent) were among people aged 60 or over — more than one in six.

Across England, fewer than one in 14 (seven per cent) of cases in the same period were among people aged 60 plus.

Despite low numbers of cases among older age groups, experts have said they remain concerned about possible community transmission from young to old people as lockdown is eased

That has fallen from 18 per cent in the same seven days in January.

Fewer than three per cent of cases were among people aged 70 and over.

In Arun, the highest number of cases was among people aged 10 to 14, accounting for 18.2 per cent of cases (six).

The NHS says older people are at higher risk of developing serious illness from coronavirus.

While only those aged 70 and over are considered clinically vulnerable, the health body says over-60s are also at higher risk.

A weekly Office for National Statistics Survey has found one in five Brits are no longer social distancing when meeting people outside of their bubble.

Compliance remains far higher in older age groups, with 88 per cent of 50 to 69 year olds and those aged 70 plus saying they always or often maintain social distancing compared to 67 per cent of people aged 16 to 29.

There are now more than 2,000 cases of the variant in the UK, Mr Hancock told MPs on Monday (May 17), adding that early data suggests existing vaccinations are effective against it.

But he warned on Sunday that the strain was 'spreading like wildfire' among unvaccinated people.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Hancock said: “To anyone who feels hesitant about getting the vaccine right across the country, just look at what is happening in Bolton Hospital where the majority of people in hospital with coronavirus were eligible for the jab but have chosen not yet to have the jab and have ended up in hospital – some of them in intensive care.