Covid cases remain low in Arun
While some areas of the country are experiencing a surge in Covid cases, figures in Arun remain low.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 5:03 pm
At 22 cases, the district saw a 0.2 per centage point change for the seven days to June 2.
West Sussex County Council reported there were 176 cases in the county on June 2 - 20.4 per 100,000 people.
In those aged 60 or over there were 17 new cases in the previous seven days.
On June 3, 555,817 people had had at least one dose of a Covid vaccination which was 72,6 per cent of the estimated population aged 16 plus.