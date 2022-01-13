The North East has seen case numbers rocket by 73 per cent in a week, with the region now the worst affected part of the UK.

Official figures show it had a rate of 2,609.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 6, far higher than the peak of 2,043 per 100,000 seen in London in December.

The latest weekly case rates in Northern Ireland, the North West of England and Yorkshire and the Humber are also higher than those in London at its peak.

Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a 9 per cent rise from the week before.

Case numbers have fallen by 13 per cent in a week in Wales, 9 per cent in London and 4 per cent in the East of England, indicating that the Omicron wave has peaked in these areas.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published to show data from cases between December 30, 2021 and January 6

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun district with the highest case rates as of January 6.

1. Wick and Toddington had 1509.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 15.8 per cent from the week before.

2. Littlehampton West and River had 1485.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 59.4 per cent from the week before.

3. Felpham had 1438.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 24.1 per cent from the week before.

4. Ferring and Kingston Gorse had 1435.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 51.8 per cent from the week before.