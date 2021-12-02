There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 2 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 578 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 340 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week from Saturday, November 18 to Saturday, November 25.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun District with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Arundel, West Sussex (Photo by Jon Rigby) Arundel had 1190.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 116.1 per cent from the week before. Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

2. Aldwick had 769.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 73 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Felpham had 1049.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 72.1 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Ferring and Kingston Gorse had 405.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 60 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales