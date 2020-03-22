Coronavirus: West Wittering Beach closed - 'We cannot in good conscience remain open'

West Wittering Beach has closed to the public as sun-seekers continue to flaunt social distancing advice aimed at combating Coronavirus.

As well as all pubs, clubs, restaurants and gyms being closed, the public have also been warned to stay at least two metres from each other in a bid to stop the virus spreading.

West Wittering Beach, Pic: Google

But with yesterday's (March 21) sunny weather, many people chose to continue going to the beach, forcing the West Wittering estate to take action.

In a statement, West Wittering Estate PLC said: "It is with regret that we have decided to close the beach car park with immediate effect.

"Despite the most recent government advice, the number of visitors we have accommodated today has far exceeded our expectations.

"Although we have ample space and have taken measures to reduce the risk to customers and staff, we cannot ignore the fact that remaining open has encouraged an unacceptable movement of people into our local community.

"We understand that the restrictions imposed by the government make us an attractive option for exercise, dog walking, and socialising, but we cannot in good conscience remain open to the public.

"Thank you for your understanding, we look forward to welcoming you back soon."