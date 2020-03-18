Coronavirus: West Sussex schools to close from Friday

All UK schools in West Sussex will remain closed after Friday (March 20) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, told MPs today (Wednesday, March 18) all schools in the UK will remain closed until further notice.

However, in the Commons this afternoon, Mr Williamson said this will not apply for 'children of key workers' and 'most vulnerable children'.

He said: “We want to provide parents, students and staff with the certainty that they need.

"Our headteachers and teachers are central to this country's response to this current crisis. I'm reassured by their readiness to step up and take the lead in supporting families through this most incredible difficult time.

"All of those who work in our schools, colleges and universities rightly take their place next to our NHS staff and other key workers as central to our efforts as a country in battling this virus and I thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their support and all they do."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said exams which were due to take place in May and June will not take place

Mr Williamson expects early years providers, sixth form colleges and futher education and colleges to follow suit and asked independent schools and boarding schools to do the same.

The announcement came after Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said they were closing their schools.

