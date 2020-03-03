Coronavirus: West Sussex school confirms six students are self-isolating

A West Sussex school has confirmed six students are self-isolating after they or their parents visited an area at high risk of coronavirus.

Windlesham House in Washington said the pupils are self-isolating ‘as a precaution’ but none of the pupils are showing symptoms of the illness.

A spokeswoman said the pupils are not in isolation on the school site.

She added: “We have been following the advice issued by Public Health England and we have protocols in place for handling any suspected case of coronavirus.

“We have got no cases. We have been looking at the guidelines and making sure that anybody who has been in high risk areas – parents and children – needs to quarantine for a 14 day period.”

The school is strongly emphasizing the importance of washing hands to staff and pupils, according to the spokeswoman.

She said: “We have been extra cautious – we will follow all guidance.”

