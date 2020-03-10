Coronavirus: West Sussex firefighter self-isolating ‘as a precaution’

A West Sussex firefighter who has recently returned from abroad is self-isolating as a precaution after feeling unwell.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “As a precautionary measure, a firefighter on one of the watches at Crawley Fire Station who had recently returned from abroad has self-isolated due to feeling unwell.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic Steve Robards SR1817300 SUS-180108-084305001

The firefighter is currently being assessed by healthcare professionals, he added.

The spokesman said: “WSFRS is following Public Health England guidance.

“The fire station remains fully operational.”

There have so far been three cases of coronavirus in West Sussex.

