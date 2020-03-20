Coronavirus: Stagecoach South to move to its school holiday timetable in West Sussex

Bus company Stagecoach South has announced it is to move to its school holiday timetables.

The firm said the move came after the Government announced schools and colleges should close from this afternoon (Friday) amid the coronavirus outbreak.

News

A spokeswoman added: “Bus Company Stagecoach South have announced that from Monday March 23 it will be running school holiday timetables across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex.”

• Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

• NHS advice is to regularly wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell. • If you live alone, stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

• If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill

• Call 111 if you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home, or your symptoms get worse.