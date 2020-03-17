Coronavirus: Littlehampton council cancels meetings and events

Littlehampton Town Council has announced how it will be responding to the latest guidance issued by the Government regarding coronavirus.

Yesterday, on Monday, March 16, Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation and told people to avoid non-essential contact with others and stop all unnecessary travel, including avoiding bars, restaurants and theatres.

Manor House in Church Street, Littlehampton, will be closed to the public until further notice

In light of this, Littlehampton Town Council will be doing the following:

- Closing its reception and museum, located at the Manor House in Church Street, Littlehampton, to the public from Wednesday, March 18 until further notice. You can still call

on 01903 732063 (Monday to Friday 9:00 - 16:30) or email (ltc@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk)

- Cancelling the Easter Out & About Sessions due to take place on Wednesday, April 8, at Mewsbrook Park, April 9 at Rosemead Park and April 15 at Southfields Rec.

- Cancelling all committee meetings until further notice except for the extraordinary policy and finance meeting on April 14 and the extraordinary full council on April 28.

- Reducing all mayoral public attendances until further notice.

- Closing Southfields Jubilee Centre until further notice. All activity providers have been informed and will be getting in touch with their clients.

The Council will continue to conduct usual tasks such maintenance of its Rosemead Park and Allotments.

A Council spokesperson said: “It is our duty to look after the health and safety of the staff and visitors to our building and events. These decisions are not made lightly but we all have a duty to protect ourselves and others.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and following government advice and ask that you do the same. We urge people to look out for on another whilst remaining vigilant and always seeking advice from the NHS and GOV.UK.”

For latest news please visit the Town Council’s website littlehampton-tc.gov.uk.